Dwayne Johnson jokes about getting 'free tickets' as a Disney Legend

Dwayne Johnson has joked about getting "free tickets" to the movies now that he's a Disney Legend.

The wrestler-turned-actor was presented with the prestigious honour by his Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt, at The Disney Legends Award ceremony held in Anaheim, California on Sunday afternoon.

In a heartfelt address, Emily described her friend as a "non-conforming, rule-breaking, mould-breaking rebel".

And taking to the stage, Dwayne delivered an impromptu speech in which he gave a shout-out to his youngest daughters, Jasmine, 10, and eight-year-old Tiana, who were watching at home.

"They asked me, 'What does it mean to be a Disney Legend?'" he smiled, adding jokingly: "I said, 'Well, it means we get free tickets.'"

In addition, Dwayne encouraged the audience to join him in singing happy birthday to his eldest daughter, Simone, who just turned 25.

Elsewhere, the Moana star recalled a time when he took Simone to Disneyland when she was a little girl and one of the princesses at the theme park encouraged her to make a wish.

"I'll never forget, (Simone) closed her eyes and she made a wish," the 54-year-old shared. "I just remember that moment on my daughter's face. I had never seen that before. She was just so into making a wish... I said, 'God, I wonder what was going through the little mind.' And it's just experiences like that that we create that I know she'll never forget. I'll never forget. That's the beauty of Disney. That's the beauty also of being a Disney Legend."

Other celebrities to be recognised at the Disney Legends Awards ceremony included Susan Egan, Anne Hathaway, the Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Alan Tudyk.