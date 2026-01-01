Perez Hilton's loved ones give update on his condition

Perez Hilton will remain in hospital to receive treatment, his family has confirmed.

Loved ones of the blogger posted an update on his condition and revealed he will continue to receive care from both medical and mental health professionals.

Hilton has been at a Florida hospital since 4 August after emergency services intervened when he livestreamed acts of self-harm on TikTok.

"To everyone who has reached out, checked in, and kept Perez and our family in your thoughts, thank you! At this time, Perez remains hospitalised and is receiving the medical care he needs," the new statement read.

"His treatment is continuing in an inpatient setting under the care of a dedicated team of medical and mental health professionals."

Hilton's loved ones also confirmed his website will resume publishing content in the next few days.

"Perez built PerezHilton.com more than 20 years ago, and it has remained one of the most important parts of his life ever since. Starting this week, his team will begin publishing again, focusing on the day's biggest stories," the statement continued.

"We deeply appreciate your support while Perez focuses on his health and recovery. For now, Perez's health remains the priority as his team keeps the site active and moving forward," the message concluded.

Hilton - real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr - experienced significant blood loss during the livestream and will require surgery.

In a previous statement, his loved ones confirmed the 48-year-old star's treatment and recovery would be a "long process".

Last week, it was revealed his mother Teresita Lavandeira had filed for temporary custody of Hilton's three children.

Following the incident, Hilton's sister Barbara Lavandeira shared that the star had checked himself into a hospital for "severe depression" just weeks before.