Brian Hickerson deletes Instagram amid backlash over Hayden Panettiere's death

Brian Hickerson has deleted his Instagram account amid backlash over Hayden Panettiere's death.

The on-again, off-again boyfriend of the late actor, who died on 16 August of a reported drug overdose, shuttered his account on Monday after people commented negatively on his latest posts.

"Sorry this page isn't available," the message reads. "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Hickerson previously boasted 2.8K followers.

Panettiere had travelled from her home in Los Angeles to Greenville, South Carolina, for a weekend trip with Hickerson, TMZ reported.

Police confirmed an "acquaintance of Ms Panettiere placed the 911 call", although they did not name the individual.

Panettiere and Hickerson were first romantically linked in 2018. On Valentine's Day the following year, police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance after receiving a tip-off about an intoxicated male who had punched his girlfriend in the face.

In 2020, Hickerson pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, or girlfriend, and was sentenced to 45 days in jail, four years of probation, and was handed a five-year restraining order which prevented him from contacting Panettiere.

Panettiere reunited with Hickerson shortly after his prison release.

"We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends," Hickerson told E! News at the time. "That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

During a photoshoot for the New York Times in April this year, the late Nashville star admitted, "There are feelings there, yes."

She added their relationship was "contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery".