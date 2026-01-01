Opioid reversal drug found at scene of Hayden Panettiere's death - report

Narcan was reportedly found at the scene of Hayden Panettiere's death.

The drug, which is typically used to reverse an opioid overdose, was found on a mattress in the apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, where the former child star died, TMZ reported.

Panettiere had travelled from her home in Los Angeles to Greenville, South Carolina, for a weekend trip with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

The Nashville alum died after an "overdose", according to 911 dispatch audio obtained by Page Six. Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2.32pm on 16 August. She was 36 years old.

The actor had been open about her struggles with opioid addiction and alcohol. She told People in July 2022 that her addiction spiralled so far "out of control" at one point that she "couldn't live" without them.

She revealed that she was first offered "happy pills" prior to walking red carpets when she was 15 years old.

"They were to make me peppy during interviews," she recalled. "I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."

During her final interview in May, Panettiere said she wanted to "leave the world a better place".

"So many people have shared their stories with me," she said while promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, at a Los Angeles book event.

"They've said, 'Because you've talked about your mental health, it gave me the courage to be honest about mine and get myself help, and you saved my life.'"