Princess Eugenie announces name of baby daughter

Princess Eugenie has named her baby daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she shared that it was chosen to reflect English and Portuguese history, "Two places we love and call home."

The Princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved to Portugal in May 2022, prompted by a job opportunity for Brooksbank.

Baby Adelaide was born earlier this month at a hospital in Lisbon. She is the couple's third child, joining their sons August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born in 2021, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, born in 2023.

Sharing new photographs of Adelaide, Eugenie wrote, "Two weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we've had the most special, cosy and love-filled time.

"We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. Named after three people we love and admire, past and present, including her great-grandmother, who we hold close in our hearts.

"Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers."

The name Adelaide is reported to have been inspired by Queen Adelaide, wife of King William IV, who ruled from 1792 to 1849; and Santa Maria Adelaide of Portugal, according to PA Media.

The inspiration for Annina is unclear.

The new arrival is 15th in line to the throne, moving ahead of her great-uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.