Salma Hayek becomes a grandmother

Salma Hayek has become a grandma after her stepson, Francois Pinault Jr, welcomed his first baby with his wife, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck.

Hayek shares daughter Valentina, 18, with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. She is also stepmum to Pinault's three older children: Francois, 28, and Mathilde, 25, from his marriage to Dorothée Lepère; and Augustin, 19, whom he shares with former supermodel Linda Evangelista.

The Grown Ups star shared a sweet video on Instagram of her holding her grandson and speaking to him in Spanish. In the caption, she revealed that the baby's name is also Francois, but she plans to call him Panchito, an affectionate Spanish nickname for men named Francisco.

"We are blessed to welcome the fourth living generation of Francois. Although I will call him Panchito. He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more," she shared.

The Eternals actress became stepmother to Francois Jr when she married Pinault in 2009.

"I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one," she told Red magazine in 2017. "The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."

Hayek is currently filming Grown Ups 3, in which she reprises her role as Roxanne Chase-Feder opposite Adam Sandler.