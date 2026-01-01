Ricky Gervais vows to marry partner Jane Fallon after 40 years together

Ricky Gervais is set to marry his partner of 44 years.

The Office creator admitted, however, that he hasn't changed his stance that marriage isn't necessary, saying rather that he is likely to wed author Jane Fallon in the coming years for tax purposes.

Assets left to your spouse or civil partner, provided they're living in the UK, are exempt from inheritance tax.

"And that will be the reason I marry," Gervais told Saga magazine. "It's mad. How more married can you be? We share all our money, we've been living together for 40 years. Some marriages don't last a year. It's horrible isn't it? I've got to get around to marrying, before I die."'

The comedian met Fallon when they were both 21 at university in London, and have been together ever since.

"We do everything together," he continued. "Go for a walk every day, eat every meal, watch telly on the couch."

In March, Fallon revealed she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram. The following month, she announced two surgeries had "gone well".

Back in 2018, she shared the secret to their long-lasting relationship.

"To paraphrase Joan Collins, separate bathrooms are the secret to a happy relationship. Separate bedrooms would be a disaster, though!" she told the Daily Mail.

"Other than that, Iyou just have to get on," she continued. "You've got to be friends, and you have to be able to laugh."

She also shared that she and the TV host had never felt the need to tie the knot.

"We're not married because neither of us is fussed. I think if one of us really cared, then we would probably do it, but it's not been anything that either of us has ever really needed."