Alia Shawkat finally addresses Brad Pitt dating rumours

Alia Shawkat has finally addressed rumours that she once dated Brad Pitt.

The Arrested Development actress and the Oscar-winning actor sparked relationship speculation in November 2019 when they were photographed at an art exhibition together.

But during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, host Andy asked Alia whether the gossip was true.

"This is my favourite question to get asked. Um, no. He's just my friend. We became friends," she replied. "(Director) Spike Jonze introduced us. It sounds all very chic and Hollywood. But we met, and he's really into art, and he's very cool, and we became friends. And everyone thought we were dating, because if you stand next to him, everyone thinks you're dating. Like, even his own mother."

The Search Party star went on to recall how excited her grandmother was when she saw paparazzi photos of the pair.

"My grandmother saved Us Weekly. I was on the cover of it. There was a really bad photo, it was him and me being like, 'Oooh!' And they were like 'Who's the new girl?'" the 37-year-old continued. "And my Arabic grandmother (was thrilled). I was like, 'I've been working in film for 30 years, you've never seen anything, but you love this.'"

Alia didn't offer any further details about her friendship with Brad, but simply described him as the "coolest".

She is currently promoting the new comedy film, The Wrong Girls.

Since 2022, Brad has been in a relationship with jewellery executive Ines de Ramon.

The 62-year-old and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie were each declared legally single in 2019, though the former couple remains embroiled in a bitter legal battle relating to shared properties and business interests, including a winery in France.