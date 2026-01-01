Pierce Brosnan joins Extraction 3 cast

Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of Extraction 3.

The Thursday Murder Club actor will rub shoulders with Chris Hemsworth in the forthcoming film, which has also added Don Lee to the cast.

According to Deadline, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry and Siena Agudong have also signed up for the third film in the franchise.

Sir Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani were previously announced for the Netflix film, as was Hemsworth.

Hemsworth is to reprise his role as mercenary Tyler Rake, and filmmaker Sam Hargrave will return to direct the third movie after the former stunt coordinator helmed the first two films in the series.

David Weil has penned the script for the movie, which is based on a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

The Russos are also set to produce the project, as is their sister Angela Russo-Otstot.

Hemsworth, Hargrave, Benjamin Grayson, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Michael Disco will also produce, while Shelby Malone and Steven V. Scavelli are to executive produce the project.

Lee is said to have signed up for Extraction 3 after joining the cast of Korean-language movie Tygo.

Plot details for Extraction 3 are being kept under wraps for now.

Elba recently told how he is excited to work with Sam Hargrave in the action thriller, because the director is a former stuntman.

He told Interview magazine: "The director of Extraction is a guy called Sam Hargrave and he did Extraction I and II. He’s a former stuntman and his work is impeccable. I’m excited to go and learn from this guy.

"I prefer now to play roles that are a lot more complex, vulnerable. I play a lot of tough guys."

Elba - who has a background in kickboxing and mixed martial arts - also explained that he now prefers to play "more complex" characters, as age and injury has taken a toll on his body.

The London-born star said: "I’ve done a lot of action.

"I actually do like fighting. There’s a lot of choreography. It’s like dancing, right? You pick up the move and do it. And obviously for my kickboxing background, I love contact sports. But it’s harder now.

"I blew my knee out so it doesn’t move the same confidently, but I still love it. I really admire it."