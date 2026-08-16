Scream 4 casting director reveals why Hayden Panettiere was perfect for Kirby Reed

Hayden Panettiere landed her Scream 4 role because of a "fierce warrior nature".

The late actress, who tragically died on Sunday (16.08.26) aged 36, played Kirby Reed in the 2011 slasher horror sequel before bringing the character back for 2023's Scream VI following a campaign from fans.

Nancy Nayor, casting director on Scream 4, has told The Hollywood Reporter following her death: "It was her fierce warrior nature for the role.

"The character has this incredible scene where she’s on a phone call with Ghostface, and she has to save her friend and [rattle] off a giant list of genre films in a desperate hour.

"I knew that she would have the passion and the energy to make that scene so believable, so heartbreaking, so intense — and she absolutely delivered all of those qualities.”

Nayor, who worked with Avy Kaufman and Rick Rosenthal in casting Scream 4, reflected on the decision to bring Panettiere into the fold at the time.

She explained: “Hayden had been known from Heroes and had been working as a child actress, and the industry was aware of her.

"When her name came up, she seemed like a really terrific contender for the role of Kirby and a great contrast to Emma Roberts.

"They were just visually and energetically very different, and we thought they would be great together.”

Panettiere played Kirby, a horror superfan at Woodsboro High School, whose best friend Jill (Roberts) is the cousin of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott.

Kirby appeared to have been left for dead in Scream 4, but she returned - now as an FBI special agent - in Scream VI.

Nayor was delighted to see Panettiere show her versatility as a performer through Scream, Heroes and later Nashville, and she hailed the late star as a special performer.

She said: "The world is losing a very talented actress and beautiful soul who has shared and been revealing about her struggles along the way.

"One hopes that there’s a happy ending, but it doesn’t always turn out that way in real life.”

Panettiere’s family announced her death in a statement.

Her father, Alan "Skip" Panettiere, said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.

"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

An autopsy has since found no trauma contributing to her death, while the cause and manner remain undetermined pending further investigation.