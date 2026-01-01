Robin Williams' children revive his Instagram account to honour their father's legacy

Robin Williams' three children have revived his Instagram account to celebrate their father's legacy.

The late actor and comedian's Instagram account went dark after he died in August 2014 at the age of 63.

So his followers were shocked on Monday when his children - Zak, 43, Zelda, 37, and Cody, 34 - announced they were bringing it back to celebrate his legacy.

"As we recognize what would be our Dad's 75th year, we're grateful to see new generations discovering his work while longtime fans continue to celebrate the joy he brought into their lives," they wrote in a statement.

"As technology evolves, we want this to be a safe, trusted place where the stories, photos, videos, and memories shared reflect his legacy with authenticity, warmth, and care."

"This is our way of sharing his unique talent and humor with the world, including the moments that made us and so many of you laugh, as we remember our Dad's extraordinary life and work. He continues to inspire and delight people all over the world."

Zelda, a writer and director, took to her Instagram Stories to apologise to those who found the new post on the Hook star's page "triggering" and acknowledged that it was "a little strange".

She then explained that they were hoping to tackle AI videos and images of her father.

"Making that space into one where people can find authentic clips and photos of him is one of the best ways to fight back against rampant AI abuse of his voice and likeness on here. Might be a drop in the bucket, but we're trying," she continued. "Sending you all a big hug on this random Monday."

The Williams children have yet to explain exactly how they intend to use the Mrs. Doubtfire star's Instagram account.