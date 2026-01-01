Connie Britton honours late Nashville co-star Hayden Panettiere: 'Just heartbreak'

Connie Britton has expressed her "heartbreak" over the death of her Nashville co-star, Hayden Panettiere.

On Sunday, the actress was found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 36.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Britton shared a slideshow of throwback photos of herself and Panettiere, whom she appeared opposite for six seasons from 2012 until 2018.

"This was Hayden. Bursting with brilliance, shining so bright," she wrote. "I have no words for this sad song. Just heartbreak. I love you girl. Sleep easy now."

Britton portrayed country singer Rayna Jaymes in the musical drama, while Panettiere played rising star Juliette Barnes.

Meanwhile, Charles Esten, who played Deacon on the show, shared a series of throwback photos and recalled meeting Panettiere outside of his audition and becoming "fast friends" with her on the set.

"What a great gift it was to act with her, sing with her, and to just be her friend. She was always extremely kind to my family, especially my wife, Patty, who I'm certain she liked even more than me," the musician wrote.

"Together, we are heartbroken that she is gone, and praying for her family, and for all those who, like us, will miss and mourn her so dearly."

In addition, Kim Cattrall paid tribute to her Ice Princess co-star.

"Rest in peace sweet Hayden. Gone far too soon," the actress commented, adding a heartbroken emoji.

The 2005 teen drama also featured Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at the age of 39 in February 2025.

And in an emotional post, Alexa PenaVega shared that her "heart was heavy" after Panettiere's sudden passing.

The Spy Kids actress reflected on the recent deaths of fellow former child stars, Trachtenberg and Daveigh Chase, too.

"These aren't just names from my childhood. They're girls I grew up alongside, sharing a world that was exciting and also incredibly hard. We were kids navigating something so big, and not everyone had the foundation or support they deserved," the 37-year-old added. "Today, I'm grieving and holding their families close in my prayers and thinking of everyone still fighting battles we can't see. Hug your people close today."

Chase, known for projects such as The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, died in June due to complications of AIDS. She was 35.