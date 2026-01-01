Rosie O'Donnell taunts President Donald Trump in talk show return

Rosie O'Donnell mocked U.S. President Donald Trump in her return to TV this week.

The comedian-actress served as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, previously having presented her own daytime talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, from 1996 until 2002.

Rosie was also a moderator on The View from 2006 until 2007, with her stint including a feud with Trump.

Addressing the crowd for her monologue, the 64-year-old didn't hold back with her disdain for the American leader.

"If you thought the president hated Jimmy Kimmel Live! when it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, buckle up, people, buckle up," she began. "I haven't sat behind a desk on TV in almost 30 years and a lot has changed since the '90s. Well, back then, there was a war in the Middle East. Climate change was ravaging our planet, we had a president who was embroiled in scandals. But today, everything is so chill."

Rosie went on to reflect on her decision to move to Ireland with her youngest child in January 2025 following Trump's second inauguration.

"I've been living in Ireland the last two years because of 'Mango Mussolini.' I read that Project 2025 and said, 'I've gotta get myself out of here.' I decided to go to Ireland, a place where people are driven to drink regardless of who's running their country," the comedian quipped, before recalling how they urged their then 11-year-old to not tell anyone about the plan.

"They said, 'Don't worry, I won't,' and then went to school and proceeded to tell their entire class (they were moving) because 'the President of the United States hates my mother. But, in all fairness, I believe my mother hates him more.'"

Elsewhere in the opener, Rosie praised Ireland, calling the people among "the kindest people I've ever met".

"To the people of Ireland, I send my love. I'll be home soon," she stated, before The Rosie Show host indicated that her decision not to name Trump was deliberate.

"Right now, he's in the White House crying because I haven't mentioned him," the star added.

Rosie recently returned to the U.S. for a run of her one-woman show, Common Knowledge.