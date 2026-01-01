Noah Centineo explains why his He-Man project fell through

Noah Centineo got "pretty close" to playing He-Man before the project was scrapped and ultimately revived with Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role.

The new Masters of the Universe movie was in development for many years and underwent several iterations, with different directors, writers and lead actors.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor was announced as the Prince of Eternia in 2019, but he subsequently vacated the role two years later.

After another project starring Kyle Allen fell through, the fantasy film finally made it to the big screen with Galitzine in the lead role in June.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, Centineo revealed he got "pretty close" to making his movie.

"I went through the test process. We screen-tested, loincloth and stuff, all of it," he shared. "I signed the contract. They were showing us previs (previsualisation), production design, the world-building; at the time, it was the Knee brothers that were going to (direct) it."

"For some reason or another, it just (got) pushed and pushed, and then, I think, they just wanted to keep tweaking it and tweaking it," he continued. "The contract ran out and we moved on and then, I think, Netflix acquired it for a little bit, and then Amazon acquired it, and they found Nick."

The Warfare actor had nothing but praise for Galitzine's take on the character.

"It's so difficult to step into a role like that. I mean, that's not an easy movie to make at all. I watched it, and Nick is incredible," he gushed. "People don't understand how hard it is to do camp wholeheartedly. And you know, it's like if the movie works, the movie doesn't work oftentimes, especially in that situation. I don't blame him for that. I loved what he was doing and what he was trying to do."

Masters of the Universe, directed by Travis Knight, also starred Alison Brie, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto and Idris Elba.