Olivia Colman joins Only Murders in the Building cast

Olivia Colman will star in season 6 of Only Murders in the Building.

Her role was announced on Instagram, through a video starring existing cast members, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short.

"We have had so many amazing guest stars for Only Murders in London," Selena says.

"Yeah, but we're just missing one!" Meryl adds as Martin appears on screen, and says, "Oh, how exciting!" Selena jokes, "No, Marty, you're already in the show," before Olivia walks into frame, in costume.

A whole host of British stars are set to appear in the new season of the hit show, including Dr Who alumni, Peter Capaldi and David Tennant. They will be on screen along with Nicola Coughlan, Richard Ayoade, Jennifer Saunders, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi and Lesley Nicol.

The show is usually set in New York, but this season has moved away from the now-renowned Arconia building, where all of the former deaths and investigations have taken place.

No release date has been announced as yet for the new season.