Emma Thompson's mother Phyllida Law dies aged 94

Emma Thompson's mother Phyllida Law has died at the age of 94.

The actress passed away "supremely peacefully" on Monday, 27 July, her manager Jacky Leggo said in a statement to BBC News.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce that Phyllida Law died supremely peacefully at home, surrounded by all of her family, on Monday 27th July," Leggo shared.

"We had worked together for over fifty years and she was a beautiful person inside and out."

Law, who was born in Glasgow in 1932, wed fellow actor Eric Thompson in 1957. The couple were married until his death, of a heart attack at the age of 53, in 1982.

Their daughters Emma, 67 and Sophie, 64, both followed their parents into the acting industry and went on to forge stellar careers as performers, frequently appearing on screen alongside their mother.

Law and Emma worked together on the 1992 drama, Peter's Friends. Later, in the 1996 adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, Law played Mrs Bates while Sophie played her daughter, Miss Bates.

Emma's daughter Gaia Wise, 26, paid tribute to her grandmother on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Rest well, my queen".

Law was thrilled to have been eclipsed by her daughters' fame, describing them as "colleagues".

"They are both my colleagues in a way," she told the Telegraph in 2017. "They didn't follow in our footsteps, they rushed past us, trampling on us"

Then aged 85, Law jokingly added her wishes for a memorial after her death, declaring, "I've got to have my funeral in the afternoon, curtain up 2.30 pm, so people can get to the theatre afterwards."