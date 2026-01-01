Solange Knowles honours late co-star Hayden Panettiere: 'Light surrounds you now'

Solange Knowles has paid a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star, Hayden Panettiere.

On Sunday, the Heroes actress was found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 36.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Solange posted a snap of herself and Hayden on the set of their 2006 teen comedy, Bring It On: All or Nothing, in which they played high school cheerleaders.

"Rest in peace Hayden. In peace, because you are so deserving of it," she wrote in the caption. "We had so many parallels in our lives, and the world watched u so courageously live in your radical truth telling your story (sic). We watched your endless quest for vulnerability, and healing."

Singer-actress Solange went on to share several more stills of Hayden in the movie.

"I salute your journey and i honor the work we created together that became something that really means something to people... reaching people we couldn't have ever imagined at the time, as two young girls, trying to keep looking to the light," the 40-year-old mused. "The light surrounds you now. Rest easy Hayden."

In addition, Hilary Duff posted an emotional message in honour of her late friend.

While the Lizzie McGuire star and the Nashville actress formed a bond as child stars, they lost touch in recent years.

"Sweet Hayden. Really tough hearing this news," the actress-singer stated. "I will always remember you as so hardworking and effervescent, with that big, gorgeous smile. I remember staying up late, chatting and gossiping, and connecting because we were part of such a small sliver of people who actually understood the strange lot in life we were navigating... so young, with no real idea how to make sense of any of it."

To conclude, Hilary declared that she "so deeply" wished that it wasn't the end for Hayden.

"Sending a heart full of love to your family, the many people you impacted and everyone who loved you. Rest easy," the 38-year-old added.

Other celebrities to pay tribute to Hayden include Alyssa Milano, Mischa Barton, Connie Britton, Emma Roberts, and Kim Cattrall.