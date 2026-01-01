'It was terrible!' How Nick Jonas 'bombed' his Frozen audition

Nick Jonas has revealed he "bombed" an audition for Frozen.

The 33-year-old star has recalled the moment he tried to land the role of Kristoff - who was eventually voiced by Jonathan Groff in Disney's 2013 animated classic - but he had a disastrous experience from start to finish as he turned up totally unprepared.

Appearing on the Hey Jonas! podcast with his brothers Joe and Kevin, he said: “I went in for Kristoff. I went in and they said, ‘Okay, what are you going to be singing today?’

"I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ They said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ They’re like, ‘Do you have your sheet music?’

"And I said, ‘No, no one told me I had…' and so I just said, ‘Can you play something from,’ I don’t know what I said, some musical theatre song.

"And I bombed the audition. It was terrible.”

The Jonas Brothers were joined on the podcast by Frozen trio Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Josh Gad (Olaf).

Bell quipped: "That must have been why you didn’t get it.”

Gad got in on the fun too, joking: "Look, I’ll say it here. You have such better chemistry with Kristen than Groff.”

Nick teased: "I love Jonathan Groff. But I do think it would have been better to cast me."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nick admitted he'd "changed agencies three times since then", but despite his awkward experience, he enjoyed the film when it came out.

He added: "I didn't spite-watch it. I really did enjoy it the first time."

Meanwhile, Bell, Gad and Menzel will all be back for the upcoming Frozen 3 sequel, which was teased with a new clip at the Disney D23 Expo last week, including a glimpse of a new villain.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the event, Bell said: "Well, that is one of the exciting things to share. The story has always been about these two sisters and their interpersonal relationship.

"And now that that's on lock, um families grow, they evolve, and they change and their dynamics change, particularly when something threatens that relationship."

Menzel agreed, and promised the movie would "shake it up a bit" for the franchise.

An official synopsis is yet to be revealed for the third movie, but the teaser suggested the story will start during Anna and Kristoff's wedding.

Frozen 3 is set to drop in November 2027, while a fourth movie is currently in development to continue its multi-part story.