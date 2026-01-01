Eric Dane's daughter lands first movie role

Eric Dane’s daughter has landed her first-ever movie role - and she’ll be starring alongside her mother.

Georgia Dane, the youngest of Eric and wife Rebecca Gayheart’s children, will make her debut in Lifetime film The Ocean Between Them.

The 14-year-old will play Ashley in the film, the daughter of Rebecca’s character Joan, who launches a search to find her other daughter Miranda when she’s lost at sea during a holiday in Belize.

An official description for the film, which is inspired by true events, reads: “As Miranda battles the elements to stay alive, Joan refuses to give up, launching a relentless search that tests her resolve and pushes her beyond her limits.

“Facing unimaginable odds, both women discover extraordinary strength and the unbreakable bond that connects them — even across the vast ocean.”

It will also star Riverdale actor Karl Walcott.

The Ocean Between Them is one of three new movies dubbed the ‘Strength of a Lifetime’ films - each of which will debut on a Saturday in September.

After the movie was announced, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Lifetime’s Head of Programming, said: “Our ‘Strength of a Lifetime’ movies celebrate the resilience of people whose lives were forever changed by unimaginable events.

“These remarkable stories honour the courage to survive and the power of hope to overcome life’s greatest challenges.”

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric passed away in February, aged 53, from respiratory failure caused by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

He was diagnosed with the degenerative condition just a year before.

Eric and Rebecca tied the knot in October 2024, and are also parents to daughter Billie. They separate in 2017,. and filed for divorce in 2018, but Rebecca later withdrew the divorce petition to support the actor through his ALS battle.

The pair remained legally married until Eric’s death.