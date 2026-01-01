Michelle Rodriguez hints at more Fast and Furious movies with 'another generation'

Michelle Rodriguez has hinted that the Fast and the Furious could continue with a “new generation” of actors following the 11th movie instalment.

The 48-year-old stars as Letty Ortiz in the film franchise, and will be reprising the role for the next film, rumoured to be the last.

However, in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle gave fans hope that the franchise may well continue with younger actors taking the place of the original cast.

She said: “It’ll be maybe the last one for us; we’re like a bridge to another generation, we’re passing the baton on.”

Michelle then seemed to realise that she’d perhaps said too much, as she added: “But I don’t know, you talk to Vin and maybe it’ll never end.”

Vin Diesel previously spoke about the next instalment of the franchise - due for release in 2028 - and called it the “best script I have read in decades”.

While Michelle has yet to see the script, she revealed her hopes for the new film, as she said: “If I have any wish for the last one, it’s that they bring it back to the community because that community has kept us alive for 25 years; it’s a global community.”

She then referred to a plot line from the ninth film in the franchise, as she continued: “And it has to do with cars, not this 007, bring your cars to space s***.

“Let’s get back to what it all started as — an article in the paper about the race scene, let’s go back there.”

The cast members have been doing the rounds after Universal re-released the original 2001 movie, with events to mark the occasion including a screening at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

And Michelle said of the screening: “Sometimes you fight over things [with the studio] that seem silly, like standing your ground on ethics or morals. From a studio perspective or from a broad macro perspective, it’s like, ‘Oh, these guys are just criminals, what do we care if they have morals?’

“We fight for you to understand that it’s not always black and white, there’s always a gray area, and life is like that. All those fights kind of felt worth it.”