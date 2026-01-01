David Krumholtz putting acting career on hold: 'Frustrated, fed up, fried'

Actor David Krumholtz is set to take a career break as he is "fed up" with Hollywood.

The 48-year-old, who has over 100 acting credits to his name, announced via Threads on Monday that he was putting his "acting career on hold" for the time being.

"I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It's been something I've been petrified to do for years," he wrote. "Specifically, the fear was that I'd go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game."

The 10 Things I Hate About You star went on to note that he had "sent the definitive email" and was feeling good about the choice.

"A huge wave of relief washed over me," the father-of-two continued. "Not sure what I'm going to do for money instead, or how I'm going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn't fathom the weight of until it was gone. Frustrated, fed up, fried."

Additionally, Krumholtz emphasised that he's not retiring from the entertainment industry but considering an entirely new path.

"Not quitting entirely. Just taking a bit of a step back and an indefinite break. The stress of the moment has me wondering if there's a higher calling to pursue," he clarified to a follower, before telling another: "Ain't over, rather, redefining my terms. Hoping to find a new, more rewarding passion."

Later, The Deuce star deleted his initial announcement from the social media platform. His representatives have not yet commented on the decision.

Krumholtz, who started acting as a young teenager, is also known for playing Charlie Epps in the drama series Numb3rs from 2005 until 2010, Goldstein in the Harold & Kumar film trilogy, and Isidor Isaac Rabi in the 2023 film Oppenheimer.

His most recent part was as Supergirl's father Zor-El in the superhero movie Supergirl.