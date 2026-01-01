Nick Jonas admits he 'bombed' his Frozen audition

Nick Jonas has admitted that he "bombed" his audition for the 2013 animated smash hit Frozen.

During the latest episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast, the Jonas Brothers singer revealed to Frozen stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad that he auditioned for the role of Kristoff.

Jonas admitted that he went into the audition unprepared because he hadn't been told that he needed to sing a song.

"I went in and they said, 'Okay, what are you going to be singing today?' I said, 'Oh, I don't know.' They said, 'What do you mean you don't know?' They're like, 'Do you have your sheet music?' And I said, 'No, no one told me I had (to),'" he recalled.

"So I just said, 'Can you play something from,' I don't know what I said, some musical theatre song. And I bombed the audition. It was terrible."

Bell, the voice of Anna, then quipped, "That must have been why you didn't get it."

Gad, who voices Olaf, joked that Jonas has "better chemistry" with Bell than Jonathan Groff, who was ultimately cast as Anna's love interest Kristoff.

Jonas playfully responded, "I love Jonathan Groff, but I do think it would have been better to cast me."

The singer/actor noted that he has changed agencies three times since that audition, and he insisted that he didn't let the experience ruin the movie.

"I didn't spite-watch it," he assured his podcast guests. "I really did enjoy it the first time."

Bell, Gad, Menzel and Groff are set to reprise their voice roles in Frozen 3, which was teased at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California last week. Bell, Menzel and Gad performed new songs and unveiled new footage at the fan convention.

Frozen 3 is set to be released in November 2027.