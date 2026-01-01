Police conduct welfare check at Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend's family home days after her death

Police have conducted a welfare check at the family home of Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson, days after her death.

Officers were seen arriving at the Greenville, South Carolina, property on Wednesday morning, three days after the Heroes actress was found dead at a nearby Airbnb.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, two police cars arrived at the home before an officer repeatedly knocked on the front door but received no response. An officer also tried the side door before leaving the premises after about three minutes.

The outlet reported that Brian was at the property at the time.

A representative for the police department told Page Six that officers were "responding to a request for a welfare check, though they did not specify the individual or individuals involved."

Brian and his brother Zach were also reportedly seen at the property the previous day.

The home, which belongs to their grandmother Betty Ellison, is "about five miles away" from the Airbnb where Hayden was found unresponsive on Sunday afternoon before being pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Brian and Hayden had been in an on-off relationship since 2018, and the actress had reportedly travelled from her home in Los Angeles to Greenville for a weekend trip with him shortly before her death.

A police report has since revealed that both Brian and Zach were at the Airbnb when officers responded to Hayden's death.

According to the report, Brian showed an officer "a bag of medication" that Hayden was allegedly taking, while Zach described her as his brother's girlfriend.

"I observed Zach to be very emotional while EMS were working on Hayden," the officer wrote. "Brian did not become emotional until EMS declared her officially deceased."

Brian deleted his Instagram account on Monday after receiving backlash over the Nashville star's death in the comments of his latest posts.