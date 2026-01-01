Duke and Duchess of Sussex planning move back to UK - report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving back to Britain.

The pair plan to relocate with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who will start school there next month, The Telegraph UK reports.

The news comes six years since their exit from the royal family, when the couple left their jobs as working royals for a life of relative freedom in the United States.

Prince Harry and his family will reportedly keep their home in Montecito, California, while establishing a private base in Britain, possibly near the Cotswolds, and split their time between the UK and the US.

They also own a holiday property in Portugal.

The couple originally lived in a house on the grounds of Kensington Palace, before being gifted Frogmore Cottage in Windsor by the late Queen Elizabeth II for their wedding in 2018.

King Charles was reportedly made aware of the couple's plans on Sunday, 16 August, and "welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity", People magazine reports.

The news comes six weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan reunited for a meeting with King Charles. The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, hosted the Sussex family at the King's Highgrove House estate on 10 July.