Cynthia Erivo honoured by American Ballet Theatre

Cynthia Erivo is set to be honoured at American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Fall Gala: Angels and Demons on 29 October in New York City.

The Grammy, Daytime Emmy and Tony Award winner, and three-time Academy Award nominee, has become one of the most lauded artists of her generation.

"Few artists possess Cynthia Erivo's extraordinary ability to transform themselves through performance," Susan Jaffe, artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, gushed in a statement.

"Whether through music, theatre or film, she brings an uncommon combination of artistry, emotional honesty, and fearless imagination to every role. Those are qualities we deeply value in ballet and strive to cultivate in every artist who takes our stage.

"Cynthia's commitment to her craft and her ability to forge profound connections with audiences make her an inspiring artist and an especially meaningful honoree for American Ballet Theatre."

By the time of the American Ballet Theatre event, Erivo could also have scooped a Primetime Emmy. She has two nominations this year for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for her performance as producer/host of the 2025 Tony Awards; and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded) as performer/host of Wicked: One Wonderful Night.

Erivo's portrayal of Elphaba in the Wicked films earned her widespread recognition. In 2025, she received her second Grammy for Defying Gravity from the first film, performed with her co-star, Ariana Grande.

Earlier this year, she returned to London's West End in Dracula, taking on 23 characters in an ambitious one-woman production.