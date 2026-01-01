Sandra Bullock opens up about partner Bryan Randall's death

Sandra Bullock has spoken out about her partner Bryan Randall's death, three years after the event.

The Oscar winner appeared on the SmartLess podcast and explained why she kept Randall's battle with ALS, also known as MND, a secret from the public.

"He asked me not to share," she admitted. "I know why he asked me not to."

However, Bullock admitted that Randall's request had "isolated" her.

Bullock explained that only her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, knew about Randall's health battle, and that dealing with her partner's health crisis, as well as raising her two children during the COVID-19 pandemic, became "a trifecta that was pretty dark".

The Gravity star said she eventually confided in friends about what she was going through, once she was resigned to the fact that the photographer would die.

"I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed," she shared. "There was something that had shifted."

She continued, "My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don't think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you're just on this treadmill."

Randall lost his three-year battle with the neurodegenerative disease on 5 August 2023. He was 57.