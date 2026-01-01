Dane Cook reveals details of brother's $12 million theft

Dane Cook has shed light on his brother's theft of $12 million (£8.8 million) from him in a new documentary.

Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story details the comedian's meteoric rise "and his crash at the hands of the person he trusted most", according to a synopsis of the film reported by People magazine.

The documentary goes behind the scenes of Cook's career and explores the key role played by his half-brother Darryl McCauley, who ultimately stole millions from him.

In 2010, McCauley was ordered to pay the comedian $12 million (£8.8 million) back after he and his wife pled guilty to embezzling the money.

He was sentenced to six years in prison on charges including larceny, forgery and embezzlement. Erika McCauley was sentenced to two to three years in prison on charges including two counts of larceny.

After serving his sentence and being released from prison, McCauley disappeared.

In the trailer, Cook describes how he and McCauley both aspired to be stand-up comics. Cook would go on to become one of the most popular comedians of the early 2000s, while McCauley took on a job as a corrections officer and would later handle his brother's finances.

Cook observes how McCauley was "a person who spent so much time pretending to be something he wasn't".

The film is set to debut in September.