Charlie Hunnam reuniting with Sons of Anarchy cast for Legends series

Charlie Hunnam is set to reunite with the cast of Sons of Anarchy for a new limited series, Legends.

On Wednesday, producers at FX and Hulu announced that the English actor has been developing the project, described as a "meta-thriller", alongside producer Jonathan Groff.

According to a press release, Hunnam will star in Legends alongside Sons of Anarchy castmembers including Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, and Theo Rossi, among others.

"When the cast of Sons of Anarchy reunites at a fan convention after more than a decade, the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show," a logline reads.

Rob Mac, Nicholas Frenkel, and Jackie Cohn will also serve as executive producers.

And Nick Grad, FX Entertainment President, promised fans of Sons of Anarchy that they were in for a "wild ride".

"When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision," he praised. "Charlie's talents are on full display as a writer, performer and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know."

A potential release date for Legends has not yet been announced.

Hunnam played Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy, a crime drama series about members of an outlaw motorcycle club. The show ran for seven seasons from 2008 until 2014.

The 46-year-old is currently in production on the BBC series adaptation of John le Carré's novel, Legacy of Spies.