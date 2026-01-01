Shia LaBeouf admits he drinks alcohol daily while on probation following Mardi Gras arrest

Shia LaBeouf has admitted he has been drinking alcohol daily despite being arrested for a drunken brawl during Mardi Gras in February.

In June, the Transformers actor pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery for punching three people outside a bar in New Orleans during the annual Mardi Gras celebrations.

He was given a six-month suspended sentence as well as two years of probation and ordered to attend anger management and alcohol treatment courses.

In a probation status hearing that LaBeouf attended without a lawyer on Wednesday, the Honey Boy star confirmed that he has been checking in with his probation officer and provided proof that he will complete anger management training and substance abuse treatment by next month.

However, according to a document recounting the hearing and obtained by TMZ, LaBeouf denied mental health treatment and admitted to drinking alcohol daily.

The 40-year-old's next hearing is scheduled for 23 September, however, he will not be able to attend because he will be shooting a film.

LaBeouf has been open about his past alcohol addiction issues and has sought treatment for alcoholism before.

When he was charged over the Mardi Gras incident in February, a judge ordered him to attend drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

However, he told journalist and YouTuber Andrew Callaghan in an interview days later that he was against the idea of returning to rehab, insisting that he doesn't have a "drinking problem".

The Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull actor believed his behaviour stemmed from "anger and ego" and his "small-man complex" rather than alcohol.

According to IMDb, LaBeouf has wrapped filming The Rooster Prince and is gearing up to shoot Angel of Death.