Josh Radnor 'not even a little bit' close with How I Met Your Mother co-stars

Josh Radnor has revealed that he is "not even a little bit" close with his How I Met Your Mother co-stars.

The 52-year-old actor starred as Ted Mosby alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders in the sitcom, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014.

During an appearance on the Half the Picture podcast, Radnor was asked if he's still close with his former co-stars, and he replied, "No. Not even a little bit."

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star insisted that nothing "dramatic" happened; they simply dispersed after the show ended and moved on with their lives.

"I have love for all these people," Radnor said. "It's like college where you have this very intense time together, and you think you're going to be - you can't imagine not seeing each other every day because you've seen each other every day for so long. And then it just disperses, and you just go out and live your life."

He continued, "I think it's a little more like family than friends in that you don't get to choose your family. We were cast. We didn't choose each other. And family dynamics come out to play when you're in an environment like that for so long. But you also have love that is quite deep and rich and probably everlasting, but it's not an active love. Acting is like love affairs that you have, and then you move on."

Getting specific about each co-star, Radnor noted that Harris came on his How I Met Your Mother rewatch podcast earlier this year and they had "a really interesting conversation about some of the tension we had on set that was fascinating and kind of healing".

Meanwhile, he hasn't seen Segel in "a really long time", but they text "every once in a while", Smulders has appeared on his podcast a few times, but he's seen her "mostly on Zoom", and he last saw Alyson Hannigan when he got married to Jordana Jacobs in 2024.