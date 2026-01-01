Jonathan Jackson pays tribute to 'beloved' Nashville co-star Hayden Panettiere

Jonathan Jackson has honoured his late Nashville co-star, Hayden Panettiere.

On Sunday, the Heroes actress was found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina and pronounced dead at the scene. She was 36. An investigation into her sudden passing is underway.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jackson posted a slideshow of throwback photos of himself and Panettiere.

The pair played the on-screen couple Juliette Barnes and Avery Barkley in the musical drama, which ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2018.

"I have no words to express the loss of our beloved Hayden. She had such a bright light within her. She was a sensitive soul. Incredibly funny and witty," he wrote. "Amazingly gifted, with a great sense of empathy and compassion. We both grew up in the industry, although she started even younger than me, but we shared that. A silent knowing of how intense the struggles can be."

Jackson went on to describe Panettiere as an "absolute joy" to work with.

"It's not possible to express the shock and grief that so many of us feel right now. Our humble prayers are with her family. May God's angels carry you to your place of rest and true peace. We love you, Hayden. You will always be in our hearts. Always," the 44-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Panettiere's Scream 4 co-star, Neve Campbell, has also honoured the late actress.

"I found Hayden to be really kind and funny and brought a magnetic energy to set," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "She was a true talent which shows in the decades she worked in such a short life. Her family and loved ones are in my prayers."

Panettiere is survived by her daughter Kaya, 11, whom she shared with former partner, boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

She published her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in May.