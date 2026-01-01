Naomi Watts to receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Naomi Watts will be honoured with the Golden Eye Award at the 2026 Zurich Film Festival.

The Mulholland Drive actress will attend the Swiss film festival to present her new movie, The Housewife, discuss her career in a ZFF Masters session and personally accept the award on 26 September.

"It is such an honour to be presented with the Golden Eye Award from Zurich Film Festival," she shared in a statement. "I cannot wait to be there, accepting this award among such great company, and I thank the film festival for honouring my role in this film."

Representatives for the festival praised the two-Oscar nominee for her "emotional depth, versatility and unwavering commitment to her roles".

"Since her breakthrough in David Lynch's Mulholland Drive, Naomi Watts has been one of the most fascinating actresses of our time," said Christian Jungen, CEO of the festival. "Her greatest performances thrive on the tension between glamour and darkness, between what a character reveals and what she conceals - making her the kind of character actress Hitchcock would have loved."

He added that Watts "delivers one of the most compelling performances of her career" in The Housewife.

In the upcoming drama, The Ring star plays an elegant and charming woman living in 1960s New York whose flawless façade starts to crumble when a young journalist from The New York Times uncovers clues about her husband, a suspected Nazi officer.

The Housewife, also starring Tye Sheridan, Michael Imperioli and Luke Evans, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 10 September, weeks before its Zurich appearance.

The Zurich Film Festival runs from 24 September to 4 October.