Jessica Simpson filming documentary about her life

Jessica Simpson has invited the cameras back into her life to film a new tell-all documentary.

The feature will be directed by BAFTA and Grammy nominee Joe Pearlman and will stream on Netflix in 2027.

Pearlman is the documentary maker behind hit shows including Robbie Williams, Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, and Mourinho, a three-part documentary about the former Chelsea soccer manager.

It's been more than 20 years since Simpson hit reality show gold with Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which chronicled her marriage to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, and ran for three seasons from 2003 through 2005.

In the years since, she's sold more than 20 million records worldwide, launched a successful celebrity licensing brand, and written a bestselling memoir titled Open Book.

After taking time out of the spotlight, she returned to recording and performing last year with a pair of Nashville Canyon EPs.

She also guest starred on the Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close-fronted legal drama, All's Fair.

Simpson was married to former NFL player Eric Johnson from 2014 until their separation in early 2025. They share three children together: daughters Maxwell Drew and Birdie Mae, and son Ace Knute.