Perez Hilton granted supervised visits with his children

Perez Hilton has been granted permission to see his children while his mother has temporary custody.

Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that a judge has granted Hilton visitation with his three children, on condition that he is supervised by either a family member agreed upon by both parties or a therapist.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, must first obtain psychiatric clearance. The supervision order will stay in place until the court orders otherwise, or Hilton and his mother both agree to a different arrangement.

The judge officially granted Perez's mother, Teresita Lavandeira, temporary legal custody of his children: son Mario Armando, 13, and daughters Mia Alma, 11, and Mayte Amor, eight. The order notes that Hilton, as their only legal parent, consented to the arrangement.

Lavandeira now has authority over major decisions for the children's care, including medical care and school enrolment.

Lavandeira filed for temporary custody after Perez was hospitalised earlier this month following a mental health crisis at his Florida home.

The family has shared that Perez's children, along with his niece and his sister, were at the home when he began showing signs of the crisis, and the children were removed once the family realised he was unwell.

Police revealed that Hilton was later treated for an overdose following his alarming livestream. He remains in hospital as an inpatient.