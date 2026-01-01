Anna Faris quit drinking alcohol in a bid to curb 'self-sabotage'

Anna Faris has opened up about her decision to take a "step back" from drinking alcohol.

During an appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast on Thursday, the Scary Movie actress revealed that she has noticed a shift in her mental health since she quit.

"Turns out there's a correlation between drinking and depression for me for sure," she told host Chelsea Handler. "I had to take a step back to not self-sabotage."

Anna didn't disclose when she started her sobriety journey.

But she emphasised that her change in perspective has been "one if the many gifts" of the experience.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Anna discussed co-parenting son Jack, 13, with ex-husband Chris Pratt. The Mom star shared that the teenager is "religious", despite her being raised in an irreligious environment.

"He's asked me to accept Jesus Christ," she said, as Chelsea interjected, "As your saviour?"

"I told him I would do anything for him, including this, but it's gonna take a whole lot of long conversations," the 49-year-old continued.

And while they have different views on the topic, Anna explained that Jack can be "impressive" with his arguments.

"I try to challenge him. I'm like, 'Do you think it's a luxury that you get to be pro-life?'... He's like, 'Maybe,'" she recounted. "Or I'll say, 'So, what do you think of this mega pastor that's kind of a grifter?' He's like, 'Oh, mega pastors are the worst.'"

Ultimately, Anna noted that she appreciates having "long conversations" with her son and likes that he's "examining religion the way he is in terms of recognising hypocrisy".

Anna and Chris, 47, were married from 2009 until 2017. She is now married to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

The House Bunny actress is currently promoting her new comedy film, Spa Weekend. The movie, also featuring Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, and Michelle Buteau, opens in theatres on Friday.