Camila Morrone joins cast of Miami Vice '85

Camila Morrone has joined the cast of Miami Vice '85.

The Something Very Bad is Going to Happen actress had been taking meetings for a number of high-profile projects, but insiders told Deadline she impressed producers on the upcoming crime film after a final chemistry test with already-cast Austin Butler last weekend, and she was offered the undisclosed role shortly afterwards.

The news comes shortly after Whitney Peak and Alden Ehrenreich recently signed up to join Elvis star Butler and Michael B. Jordan in the film, which will be directed by Joseph Kosinski from a script by Dan Gilroy.

Jordan will play Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs whilst Butler has been cast as James 'Sonny' Crockett.

Jordan – who recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Sinners – and Butler were said to be in talks for the movie last year and have closed deals now that the project has been greenlit.

Kosinski, whose previous credits include Top Gun: Maverick and F1, told Variety at the time: "Michael is someone who I've admired for a long time, (and) always wanted to work with him.

"Austin, I think, is proving himself as someone to watch. Again, I've just really admired his choices."

Miami Vice '85 will explore "the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami" and is "inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking".

Kosinski and Dylan Clark (for Dylan Clark Productions) are producing the movie.

The original show - which was created by Anthony Yerkovich and ran from 1984 to 1990 on NBC - starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover police officers Crockett and Tubbs.

Known for their pastel suits and fast cars, the duo's style had a huge impact on pop culture at the time.

The show lasted for five seasons, while executive producer Michael Mann later directed a 2006 film adaptation starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

Despite becoming a cult classic as the years went on, the movie version was a box office flop, grossing $165 million from a $135 million budget.

Mann previously opened up on how the costumes were vital to the original show's success and building the world the characters lived in.

He told The Hollywood Reporter last year: "[Crockett and Tubbs] were posturing as imposters trapping drug traffickers, wealthy buyers or anybody with some stature.

"As effective practitioners in the whole drug trade, they had to have a facade.

"So they were able to use these cars, boats, planes and clothes. The DEA does this all the time."

Meanwhile, Mann recalled how the characters and their outfits were "designed to be political".

He added: "That’s the most important thing about the show.

"Many of the casting decisions were intentional assaults on racial and gender stereotypes, and that’s really critical.

"It’s not by accident that Tubbs is wearing the clothes he does or that he is a Republican — he’s not a liberal — or that he’s much more sophisticated and better educated than Crockett."

Daisy Jones and the Six star Marrone has aready enjoyed a successful year, receiving strong reviews for her roles in Somehing Very Bad is Going to Happen and the second season of The Night Manager. She can next be seen in another Netflix series, an adaptation of The Age of Innocence, as well as appearing opposite WIllem Dafoe in Patricia Arquette's film Gonzo Girl.