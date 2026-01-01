Jaafar Jackson teases details of Michael 2

Jaafar Jackson has shared what fans can expect from the Michael sequel.

The actor, who is the nephew of the late superstar Michael Jackson, portrayed his real-life uncle in the first movie, which was released in April and is currently the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2026.

In an interview with GQ Middle East, Jaafar noted that the follow-up will continue to focus on events from the Thriller singer's perspective.

"There have been so many stories told about Michael from so many different people," he explained. "This is to tell Michael's story finally from the point of view of himself."

When asked how much the sequel will address the child abuse allegations made against the King of Pop, Jaafar replied, "I think the second film will give even more insight from his point of view, because at the end of the day, it's someone else's idea of what it is, and it's mainly driven by an agenda. And that's really the issue we've been having as a family is not having Michael's voice being heard. I think that's very, very important, especially in the late years.

"No matter all the stuff he went through, how he was treated, what things were said about him, he never stopped treating people with kindness," he added. "Even though he was broken, his heart still stayed the same. I hope that this is felt in the second movie."

Some of the unused footage shot for the first movie will be included in the second, according to Lionsgate Studios Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson.

"We do have a number of sequences, particularly some big musical sequences, that were shot previously, that are almost sure to be incorporated," Fogelson told Variety earlier this month.

"That is what the audience is going to want and deserve after the experience we gave them the first time."

Michael 2 will be in cinemas in late 2027 or early 2028.