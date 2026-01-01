Camila Morrone joins Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in Miami Vice '85

Camila Morrone is set to star opposite Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in the upcoming Miami Vice '85 movie.

Morrone, who earned strong reviews for her role in the Netflix series Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, did a final 'chemistry test' with Butler over the past weekend, and the offer came shortly after, Deadline reports.

The actress shared the casting news on Instagram and added, "Meet your new Vice squad @universalpictures," with palm tree and sunshine emojis.

Morrone received an Emmy nomination for her breakout performance as Camila Alvarez-Dunne in the rock-drama series Daisy Jones & The Six in 2023.

She was recently seen in the second season of The Night Manager opposite Tom Hiddleston. Next up, she is one of the leads in Netflix's series adaptation of The Age of Innocence, and later this year, she has Patricia Arquette's film Gonzo Girl opposite Willem Dafoe.

Joseph Kosinski will direct Miami Vice '85, the latest feature adaptation of the classic 1980s crime series which originally starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as detectives James 'Sonny' Crockett and Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs.

According to the official logline, it will explore "the glamour and corruption of mid-80's Miami" and is "inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking".

Gossip Girl revival alum Whitney Peak and Oppenheimer actor Alden Ehrenreich are also signed on as supporting cast members.

A release date for Miami Vice '85 has been set for May 2028.