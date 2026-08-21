Jason Statham's Mutiny 'accidentally leaks on Amazon'

Jason Statham's new movie Mutiny "accidentally leaked" on Amazon days before its release in cinemas.

The action-thriller hits theatre on Friday (21.08.26) but a new reports suggests it became available on the streaming service for free earlier this week following a "mistake" which meant the whole film was posted on the product detail page which usually just show trailers.

Deadline.co reports Amazon is in "choppy waters" because the blunder has angered US distributor Lionsgate as well as overseas buyers and cinema chains. The site stated: "Amazon is in choppy waters after accidentally leaking Jason Statham‘s latest big-budget action pic Mutiny on its Prime Video service days before the movie is released in theaters.

"Deadline understands that the movie was up for a matter of hours earlier this week after a mistake led to it being posted on Prime’s product detail page ... "

An unnamed international buyer told the publication: "This is an unprecedented situation. It’s a major f*((-up. I’ve never been in this situation before.

"What’s clear is that this is a multimillion-dollar problem for Amazon, and buyers will expect a cheque to be written to help resolve this."

Another insider who worked on the project, told the site: "What the hell? There are serious repercussions for distributors here."

Mutiny is directed by Jean-François Richet and stars Statham as a former police officer-turned-boudyguard who is framed for a crime he didn't commit and sets out to clear his name and seek revenge while on board a giant cargo ship, with Variety describing the movie as "Die Hard on a Boat".

The film also stars Annabelle Wallis and Adrian Lester.

As well as Mutiny, Statham fans will also be able to look forward to the release of The Beekeeper 2 in January 2027. The action man reprise his role as Adam Clay in the follow-up which aims to capitalise on the success of the original 2024 film.

Statham will also be playing a fictionalised version of himself in comedy action film Jason Statham Stole My Bike, which is also due for release next year.

The movie - which also stars Hannah Waddingham and is directed by David Leitch - is due to hit cinemas next August.