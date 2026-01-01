Gwyneth Paltrow spoofs viral dinner party invite for AI entrepreneur

Gwyneth Paltrow has poked fun at a dinner party invite that's gone viral on social media.

Earlier this week, editors at newsletter Puck reported that the actress-entrepreneur was to host OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman for a private "off-the-record" dinner at her home in The Hamptons on 29 August.

An unverified copy of the alleged invite began circulating online, with the design incorporating blue birds and a floral motif.

Representatives for Paltrow and Altman have not explicitly commented on their reported dinner party plans, but on Thursday, the Goop co-founder spoofed the idea by posting a slideshow of fake invites on her Instagram account.

"Gwyneth Paltrow invites you to a private, off-the-record al fresco dinner at her home in honor of M3GAN," reads the first invite, referring to the AI-programmed doll in the 2022 horror film.

Other fictional characters Paltrow included on the invites are Kim Cattrall's character on Sex and the City, Samantha Jones, as well as Shrek, Jessica Rabbit of Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Chanty Beluga, the alter ego of comedian Courtney O'Donnell.

In the accompanying caption, the 53-year-old added, "We're serving swordfish burritos, cheddar foam lattes on request."

It's not the first time this year that Paltrow has responded to a viral moment.

Last December, the Shakespeare in Love star appeared in an advertisement for Astronomer which parodied the kiss-cam video scandal that occurred at one of her ex-husband Chris Martin's Coldplay concerts.

In the ad, Paltrow revealed she had been tapped as Astronomer's "temporary" spokesperson.