Jamie Foxx was 'on the fence' about becoming a dad again at 58

Jamie Foxx has revealed he was a "little on the fence" about becoming a dad again at 58.

In May, it was reported that the Oscar-winning actor was expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

Jamie - real name Eric Bishop - is already father to daughters Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 17, from previous relationships.

"Being my age, I was a little on the fence," he told E! News this week. "But then I ran into Al Pacino a few months ago."

Al and producer Noor Alfallah welcomed a son in 2023 when he was 83 - making the legendary actor one of the oldest fathers on record.

"I said, 'Al, you gonna be back in the drop-off line (at school)?'" the comedian joked. "I said, 'Aw man, shoot I'm good.'"

In addition, Jamie explained that experiencing a health crisis in April 2023 altered his perspective. The Ray star suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke for which he was hospitalised for over a month.

"A few years back, I went through something horrible," he shared. "My daughter (Corinne) made sure I got back. Now, seeing that I have a new life and to have my daughters embrace it, that's all that matters, you know."

And in a separate chat for Extra, Corinne emphasised that she was "very excited" about her new sibling.

"I'm very excited. I'm very excited for (Jamie). He's the best dad in the world. And so, he is going to thrive and excel. Oh yes. It's going to be amazing," she praised.

Jamie is currently promoting season eight of the Fox musical game show Beat Shazam.