Olivia Jade Gianulli dating tennis star Taylor Fritz - report

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Taylor Fritz are reportedly settling into a romance.

Page Six reports that the YouTuber and the tennis star have been "hanging out and enjoying their time together," and there's "an obvious chemistry between them", but that they "are not exclusive", according to a source close to the couple.

Back in May, celebrity gossip source DeuxMoi reported that the influencer and the tennis pro were spotted "looking cosy" at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles.

The duo were next seen together at influencer Paige Lorenze and tennis star Tommy Paul's wedding in July.

Speculation reached a fever pitch over the weekend, after the pair were spotted together again in New York City, with eyewitnesses telling TMZ that Fritz picked Giannulli up Saturday at her place. From there, the outlet reports, the two headed to Fritz's hotel, where they were photographed arriving together.

Fritz broke up with his model and influencer partner Morgan Riddle in April.

Meanwhile, Giannulli ended things with on-and-off-again boyfriend Jacob Elordi in September.

She was also seen with Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell on a date night in New York City last year.

Fritz, who is ranked number 10 in the live ATP rankings, is preparing for the US Open, which begins in New York City on 30 August.