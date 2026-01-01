New Wendy Williams docuseries in the works

Streaming service Peacock has greenlit a new documentary celebrating Wendy Williams and her daytime talk show.

Deadline reports that the three-part docuseries, tentatively titled Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, is set to air in 2027.

Suzanne Bass, an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, will be an EP on the documentary, bringing her firsthand account to the screen.

Clap If You Care will feature 20 former staffers from the talk show who will share their behind-the-scenes experiences.

Williams helmed the long-running, Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show, which ran for 13 seasons until June 2022. Williams did not appear in the final season, with guest hosts filling her spot. She had initially postponed her return to the show in the autumn of 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19. Her return was then further delayed due to complications from Graves' disease.

The documentary will shed light on the "complicated truths about the cost of fame", and answer questions surrounding her exit from her own show.

In 2024, Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. That same year, she signed up for a documentary on Lifetime where she opened up about her ongoing health issues. It was marred with legal issues as Williams' guardian argued the network exploited Williams.

"This blatant exploitation of a vulnerable woman with a serious medical condition who is beloved by millions within and outside of the African American community is disgusting, and it cannot be allowed," the lawsuit stated.

The show aired as planned.

Williams has since disputed any cognitive impairment diagnosis and has petitioned to have her guardianship removed.