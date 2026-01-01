Reggie Watts drops out of comedy festivals amid abuse allegations

Multiple comedy festivals are reportedly distancing themselves from Reggie Watts following disturbing allegations into his behaviour.

The 2026 lineups for Greenbelt Festival, Shambala Festival and Electric Picnic no longer display his name. Watts had been scheduled to perform at all three events over the weekend of 27 to 30 August.

In addition, the weekly Comedy Bang! Bang! Podcast, hosted by Scott Aukerman, has seemingly dropped its Watts-composed theme song, despite it serving as the intro music since 2011, Rolling Stone reports.

The outlet reported last week that the American comedian, musician and actor had displayed allegedly toxic, controlling and at times abusive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Katherine McCollough.

McCollough died by suicide this spring.

The musical comedian faced lengthy accusations from numerous people interviewed by Rolling Stone of him pressuring his former partner into using dangerous substances such as ketamine throughout their romance, which lasted from around May 2024 to October 2025.

A few months after their breakup, McCollough travelled to Peru to find a euthanasia agent and end her life.

Watts' lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has vehemently denied all claims that the former Late Late Show With James Corden bandleader was ever "abusive" toward any of his romantic partners, adding that it's "dangerously false" to link McCollough's suicide to her relationship with Watts.

"Ms McCollough did not need any so-called 'encouragement' from him," the attorney told Rolling Stone.