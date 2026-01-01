Insidious 6 director Jacob Chase is helming new Sleepover horror

Jacob Chase is set to direct new Sleepover horror for Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

The filmmaker, who is at the helm of Insidious: Out of the Further, is working with Universal on the upcoming flick, which is set to drop in October 2027.

The plot for the story, which is being kept under wraps, has been described as a "quintessential sleepover nightmare".

Chase has co-written the script with Night Swim filmmaker Bryce McGuire, who based on an original short story McGuire wrote.

Jason Blum is set to produce the movie, while Chase, McGuire and Bea Sequiera will executive produce, with Lilly Tyson overseeing for Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

The director has made waves in the box office, as Insidious: Out of the Further opened over the weekend to $60.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Chase recently opened up about his approach to horror filmmaking, and compared the artform to the idea of performing magic.

He told Variety: "Scaring people is kind of like magic — literally magic tricks — which is also something I had a real affinity for growing up.

“It’s all misdirection, right? It’s figuring out how you can constantly surprise an audience in the way that the best magic tricks do.”

Chase, who also directed 2020 horror Come Play, learned a lot about scaring people through his own charitable haunted attraction Bigworm Sherwood Scare.

The site, which ran from 2012 to 2014, included a 1,800-foot maze, and all proceeds went towards cystic fibrosis research and aid.

For Chase, he also got to grips with how to really frighten an audience.

He explained: "We would do these rehearsals before we opened to the general public where I would be watching on cameras, or I’d follow them and see where moments landed, where they got scared, where they felt suspense that I wasn’t expecting.

"That dark corner that, for us, was just a corner you turn, we saw, ‘Oh, they’re scared to turn down that corner. How can we use that to our advantage?’

"What I found was that film is surprisingly similar to the live attraction experience, in that you are taking the audience by the hand and you’re guiding them"

He pointed out that the medium might be different - a "series of hallways" compared to "guiding them with a camera" - but the theory is very much the same.

He added: "It’s about creating that misdirection and those false expectations, and hopefully surprising them in ways that they didn’t expect.”