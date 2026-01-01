How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel in the works

A sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is currently in development.

Kate Hudson, who starred in the original alongside Matthew McConaughey, is attached to produce the project, which is currently in the early development stages.

According to Variety, the Paramount filmmaking team hopes Hudson and McConaughey will reprise their roles from the original, however, their casting will reportedly depend on the script.

The project is currently seeking a screenwriter and several other key creative roles have yet to be filled, a source told the publication.

Alongside Hudson, Pulp Fiction producer Stacey Sher is on board to produce the sequel via her Shiny Penny company.

In the 2003 film, Hudson played magazine columnist Andie Anderson, who seduces McConaughey's advertising executive Benjamin Barry and turns into the girlfriend from hell as research for an article on dating. At the same time, Benjamin has bet his boss that he can make any woman fall for him and selects Andie as his target.

The movie, which also starred Kathryn Hahn and Adam Goldberg, made almost $180 million (£132 million) at the box office from a $50 million (£37 million) budget.

Hudson previously said in 2024 that she and McConaughey were "both totally open" to a sequel, as long as they were "into the script".

McConaughey, who distanced himself from romantic comedies in the 2010s after making projects like The Wedding Planner and Fool's Gold, recently noted that How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days makes him the most money in residuals to this day.

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the gift that keeps on giving. I think it's probably my favourite romcom I've done," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this month. "And it still pays the best mailbox money of any film I've ever done. By far. By lengths."