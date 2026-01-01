Kit Harington replacing Nicholas Hoult in Harry Potter TV series

Kit Harington has been tapped to replace Nicholas Hoult as Gilderoy Lockhart in the new Harry Potter TV series.

On Monday, a representative for HBO announced via Instagram that the Game of Thrones actor would be playing the antagonist in the upcoming second season of the show based on the fantasy books by J.K. Rowling.

"Before we begin year two at Hogwarts, there has been a slight change due to scheduling: Kit Harington will now be stepping into the role of Gilderoy Lockhart," they wrote.

Kenneth Branagh played Lockhart in the 2002 film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Harington, who has not yet commented on the role, previously voiced the character for the audiobooks last December.

Expressing his delight over the gig, he told Variety at the time, "It was a really simple yes, because I love the character. As far as cameos in a series go, you don't get much more entertaining and fun to do as an actor than Gilderoy Lockhart. It was a no-brainer."

Representatives for Hoult have not disclosed the scheduling conflict that led to him dropping out of the show. The 36-year-old is currently filming Man of Tomorrow, in which he reprises the part of Lex Luthor from 2025's Superman.

The first season of the new Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is set to premiere on Christmas Day.

The second series will be an adaptation of Rowling's second book in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton lead the cast, alongside the likes of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, and Paapa Essiedu.