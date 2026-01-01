Brett Goldstein was 'so depressed' before Ted Lasso success

Brett Goldstein has revealed that he was "so depressed" before finding success with Ted Lasso.

The actor and comedian has opened up about struggling with his mental health before landing his breakout role as foul-mouthed football star Roy Kent in the hit Apple TV+ series.

Ted Lasso has become a huge critical and commercial success since its release in 2020, setting a record for the most Emmy nominations for a first-season comedy with 20 nods.

Speaking to Men's Health, Goldstein explained that he was seeing a therapist before his breakthrough, who suggested he start keeping a gratitude journal.

"I was depressed," he said candidly. "Every day she (the therapist) made me write a list of 10 things that happened that day that I was grateful for."

"In the beginning, when you're so, so depressed, it's like, 'Nothing'. But you have to put 10 in," he continued. "'The sun was up.' That's one. You start so small. But by day 30 of doing that, you've started training your brain to look for the positive, and I could write a list of 100 things. 'I'm the luckiest guy in the world! Everything's amazing!'"

The Shrinking actor, 46, went on to explain that, despite still experiencing "darker days", he noticed his perception of the world began to shift.

"It really had changed me, built new synapses, whatever it is. You can look for the good. It's a skill - or, something you have to work at," he stated. "I don't always achieve it. I still have darker days. But gratitude helps."

Elsewhere in the interview, Goldstein told the publication that he grew up in a household where he was encouraged to keep his emotions to himself.

"I definitely grew up with the feelings of, 'Men aren't supposed to show emotions.' But then I got older, and my experience with women was whenever I was accidentally vulnerable it went very well," he noted. "I was like, 'Oh, I guess I've been learning the wrong lessons.'"

Goldstein has since returned as Roy Kent for the fourth season of Ted Lasso, which is airing weekly on Apple TV+, alongside returning cast members including Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.