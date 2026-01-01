Evanna Lynch ties the knot with Denis Skinner

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch has tied the knot with her boyfriend Denis Skinner.

The Irish actress, who is best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise, exchanged vows with the French gardener in front of 20 of their closest friends and family at Islington Town Hall in London on 21 August.

The newlyweds then celebrated their nuptials with more than 100 people at Wilton's Music Hall.

The 35-year-old told British Vogue that she consulted a Vedic astrologer to help her pick a wedding date, and they ultimately landed on 22 August, however, the "old-timey" music venue was already booked, so they had to settle for 21 August.

Lynch, who wore a vintage puff ball skirt and a strapless corseted bodice, revealed to the publication that she met Skinner in a Camden bar, where he was working at the time, in 2021.

She recalled that he proposed in 2023 during a big argument, so she asked him to do it again "properly".

"I totally knew he was going to propose," she remembered. "It was 2023, and we had a big argument. It felt like a break-up argument. Like the, our relationship is getting serious and I'm getting scared argument."

"That's a terrible way to get engaged!" she told him when he asked her to marry him. "If you do it properly, then sure."

Skinner tried again on her birthday in August 2023, taking her to her cousin's allotment, which he had decorated with fairy lights. She accepted the proposal before they went to her birthday dinner.

Lynch made her film debut in 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and returned as Luna for three more films. She is also an animal rights activist.