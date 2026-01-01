Donald Trump orders flags to be flown at half-mast in honour of Dolly Parton

Donald Trump has paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

The US President has shared that he plans to order that US flags be lowered to half-mast to honour the entertainer.

Trump posted his sorrow for the loss of the iconic entertainer on Truth Social.

"Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest country singers, and far beyond, ever, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.

"In her honour, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one-week period beginning tonight at 6:00 pm. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

Parton is one of the few entertainers to get such an honour, as lowering of American flags is typically only ordered following the passing of major political and military figures or a national tragedy.

Parton died in Nashville on Tuesday. She had been dealing with health issues for the past year and was forced to postpone a planned Las Vegas residency in September, before cancelling the shows in May.

"I have some good news and a little bad news," she shared at the time. "The good news is I'm responding really well to meds and treatments, and I'm improving every day. Now, the bad news is that it's gonna take me a little while before I'm up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say."

She was most recently working on a renewed version of her life story, Dolly: A True Original Musical, which is set to debut on Broadway in December.